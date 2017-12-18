Noodle In China Measures Just Under 2 Miles

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One impression you get when visiting China is that everything is huge. A city can have 20 million people, airports and skyscrapers soar, and they don't call it the Great Wall for nothing. Add to this a culinary triumph. The Guinness record people verify that a Chinese food company cooked the longest noodle yet known. The noodle was slightly over 10,119 feet - just under 2 miles of pasta. Pass the soy sauce. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.