Checking Back In With Anguillan Journalist Who Stayed On The Air During Hurricane Irma

When Hurricane Irma hit a string of islands in the Caribbean in September, a young broadcaster remained on the air in Anguilla. Three months later, she says the British territory has come a long way, but the recovery effort continues.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young reconnects with Nisha Dupuis (@DupuisNisha), a 19-year-old journalist and student in Anguilla.

