Firefighters Continue Efforts To Contain California's Thomas Fire

Published December 12, 2017 at 1:40 PM EST
Firefighters move away from a burning house after discovering downed live power lines, as the Thomas wildfire continues to burn in Carpinteria, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2017. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Firefighters move away from a burning house after discovering downed live power lines, as the Thomas wildfire continues to burn in Carpinteria, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2017. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of firefighters working on little sleep have started to make more progress in their effort to contain the remaining fires in Southern California. The Thomas Fire, the fifth-largest in modern California history, is now 20 percent contained, up slightly from Monday. But the threat remains.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks about the containment efforts with Matthew Chambers, a former U.S. Forest Service fire captain from Sequoia National Forest and a public information officer for the Thomas Fire.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.