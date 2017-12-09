PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME.

MARY-GRAY MAHONEY: Hi, Peter. This is Mary-Gray Mahoney, calling from Tucson, Ariz.

SAGAL: Oh, how are things in Tucson?

MAHONEY: They are finally cooling down. We had our first freezing day last...

SAGAL: All right. What do you consider freezing to be?

(LAUGHTER)

P. J. O'ROURKE: Right.

MAHONEY: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Did you say your name was Mary-Gray?

MAHONEY: Yes.

SAGAL: That's your first name?

MAHONEY: Uh-huh.

SAGAL: Oh, that's interesting. I haven't heard of that before. Where does that come from? Do you know?

MAHONEY: Yeah, my mom actually went to school with a girl named Mary-Gray. She's from the South. So the double-name thing is very common down there (laughter).

SAGAL: Yeah. Well, welcome to the show, Mary-Gray. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. Your job - fill in that last word or phrase correctly on two of the limericks. Do that - you're a winner. Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: This gift from my pot dealer, Keith, has holly and pine underneath. This Christmas, I need a kind ring of weed.

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter).

KURTIS: A cannabis holiday...

MAHONEY: Wreath?

SAGAL: Wreath, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A California company...

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Very great.

SAGAL: ...Is helping you celebrate the high holiday...

O'ROURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...With a Christmas wreath laced with marijuana. It cost $400. It contains an ounce of chemdawg, which we guess is, you know, what would Jesus smoke?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: There are also in the wreath, you know, artfully arranged eucalyptus and rosemary branches, or as they're known in the wreath in this business - oh, god, I just smoked a gram of rosemary.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: The flood of soft friends is real steady there. And more will arrive. I'll show ready care. To get rid of them all, a new service I'll call at SPCA for a...

MAHONEY: Teddy bear.

SAGAL: Yes, teddy bear.

KURTIS: Yes, Mary-Gray. Goodness.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good job, Mary-Gray.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Illinois-based home organizer Jay Myers (ph) specializes in helping clients throw away their beloved stuffed animals.

O'ROURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: This is true. Think of a...

SALIE: What kind of person is this?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, that's what we were wondering. What kind of person decides to get into that line of work, you know?

O'ROURKE: What kind of person is going to take my teddy (laughter) bear away?

SAGAL: It's like she saw "Toy Story 3," and she cried when the toys didn't go into the incinerator after all.

SALIE: Yeah.

SAGAL: This is not an unusual job of home organizer. People do this all the time. People...

SALIE: They do not throw away beloved...

O'ROURKE: They do not throw away...

SALIE: ...This whole Kondoizing (ph)...

SAGAL: Yeah.

SALIE: ...This Marie Kondo - you're supposed to hold things. And if they spark joy, you keep them. So when you hold your beloved - what you call ratty, Peter...

O'ROURKE: (Laughter).

SALIE: ...You and this woman - when you hold your beloved, tattered, stuffed things...

O'ROURKE: Yes.

SALIE: ...They spark joy and memories. And then she tosses them to their death.

SAGAL: Oh. First, she blindfolds them.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'm not kidding.

O'ROURKE: Oh, it gets worse.

SAGAL: Part of her advice...

O'ROURKE: And then waterboards them - waterboards them, I'll bet.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, no, no, no. Part her technique, she says, is she's helping people, you know, separate themselves from these old, stuffed toys. So she says...

O'ROURKE: Aw.

SAGAL: ...You know, the eyes, she says, have life. So if you cover their eyes, "it won't give off that energy anymore," she says, unquote. She then adds...

PAULA POUNDSTONE: OK, well, that part's nutty.

SAGAL: She then adds...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Then I don't have a problem with the rest of it. But covering your eyes...

SALIE: I'm so offended by this. Then what does she do? Oh, what does she do next?

SAGAL: She says, it puts the lotion on the skin.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mary-Gray, here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: In co-sleeping, parents feel trackless. So this bedmaker helps with that practice. Here's a thing - you need bigger than king. So we're making a family...

MAHONEY: Mattress.

SAGAL: Yes, mattress.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: Three in a row. Good for you, Mary.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The Ace Collection wants to make sure you spend every waking and sleeping moment with your kids. Their new family mattress is a 12-foot-wide sleep barge...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Twice the size of a king-sized bed and designed to fit everyone in your entire family.

O'ROURKE: Not available to Republican congressmen.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Grandma and grandpa visiting? Scoot over, kids.

O'ROURKE: Yep.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Celebrating your anniversary? Scoot way over, kids.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: It could - what if it were, like, one of those Sleep Number beds where (laughter) all 12 people got to have his or her own number?

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: Oh, my Lord. It's going up and down.

POUNDSTONE: It's like a mountain range.

SALIE: Yeah (laughter).

SAGAL: Bill, how did Mary-Gray do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Mary-Gray got them all right. She's a winner.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Mary-Gray.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Thank you, Mary-Gray.

MAHONEY: Thank you.

SAGAL: Bye-bye.

