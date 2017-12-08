Bringing The World Home To You

Pizza-Making Gains World Heritage Status

Published December 8, 2017 at 5:11 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The U.N. has declared a new World Heritage site - well, not really a site. It's given World Heritage status to the art of pizza-making, specifically pizzaiuolo, a beloved tradition in Naples. Pizza-makers twirl dough and bake their pizzas while singing songs with diners. The BBC quoted an Italian man on social media who took a dig at those who have violated tradition. "The U.N.," he said, "should now insert the pineapple in the list of crimes against humanity." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
