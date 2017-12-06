Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Jim Beam Presents The Smart Decanter

Published December 6, 2017 at 5:06 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I bring you the perfect drinking buddy.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD, "JIM BY JIM BEAM")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As man) Hey, JIM, what's the weather today?

FRED NOE: (As JIM) I have no idea, but I do know it's the perfect weather to enjoy bourbon.

GREENE: That is JIM. He's a talking decanter who pours bourbon on command. Jim Beam is selling this thing for 35 bucks, according to USA Today. JIM's voice belongs to a master distiller in Kentucky, but it deactivates after six months. Then JIM becomes a pumpkin. Or, just a decanter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories