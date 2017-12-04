Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Taking Breakfast Matters Into Your Own Hands

By Rachel Martin
Published December 4, 2017 at 5:14 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A guy named Alex Bowen went into a Waffle House restaurant in South Carolina last week around 2 a.m. for some very early morning grub. But there was only one employee in the whole place, and the person was fast asleep. Alex took things into his own hands. He went back in the kitchen and made himself a double bacon cheese steak melt, snapping selfies along the way. Bowen took a photo to prove that he did pay his tab. And lest he be accused of leaving a mess, he also cleaned the grill. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
More Stories