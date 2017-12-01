Just Call It DIY Traffic Planning

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

You know, living in LA, I know nightmarish traffic, but I have never been driven to do what a guy in China did. He got a bucket of white paint and a brush and hand painted new arrows on the road. He was trying to free up a lane usually going in the other direction, but which he thought was being underutilized. Cars were zooming around him as he painted. He said he just wanted a smoother commute. But he was caught on camera, and he was fined. So much for vigilante civil engineering.