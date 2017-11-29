Bringing The World Home To You

With A Great Christmas Tree Comes Great Responsibility

Published November 29, 2017 at 5:19 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with one thing to think about when you're shopping for that Christmas tree. I know the big, tall one looks enticing. Your neighbors will have tree envy. But how are you going to get it home? Police in Massachusetts pulled over a driver because they couldn't see the car. It was enveloped in a Christmas tree on the roof, sort of, but branches hung down over every window. The police posted a note reminding people to transport your holiday trees responsibly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
