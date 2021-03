On the second day of his visit to Myanmar, Pope Francis demanded respect for all ethnic groups, but did not specifically cite the Rohingyas, the Muslims who say they have been violently persecuted by Myanmar’s government.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli(@spoggioli1), who is traveling with the pope.

