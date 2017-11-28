Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Australian Students Break Real Estate Code On Street Names

Published November 28, 2017 at 6:01 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with your chance to outsmart real estate agents. You know the theory that they'll give neighborhoods charming names to try and pump up housing prices? Well, some students in Australia figured out their own secret. Houses on streets with weird names generally have less value. They looked, for example, at Butt Street and Fanny Street. Property values were as much as 20 percent lower, although I guess you do pay a price each time you give someone your address. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories