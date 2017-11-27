Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Students Ordered To School Despite Cold Snap In Siberia

Published November 27, 2017 at 7:04 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with, really, a gift for parents. Next time your kids are complaining about not getting a snow day because their school decided to have them trudge in despite those 3 inches of snow, well, tell them about a town in northeast Siberia where students were ordered to school despite a pretty bad cold snap. The outside temperature was minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit. It's not like the town doesn't show mercy. They do close first through fifth grades if temperatures get below minus 61. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories