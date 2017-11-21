Italian Hairstylist Gives Her Car A New Look

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An Italian hairstylist decided to give her car a new look. Maria Lucia Mugno spent days covering her Fiat in human hair, 264 pounds of it. This thing is amazing. It's covered in mostly blond hair, tightly braided, a racing stripe made of brunette hair along the side and a long mane of hair down the back. Munoz says she shampoos and brushes the hairy car to keep it looking beautiful. The only part not covered in hair is the engine because that would be crazy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.