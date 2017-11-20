Bringing The World Home To You

Border Wedding Demonstrates Love Has No Boundaries

Published November 20, 2017 at 6:37 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to newlyweds. Brian Houston and Evelia Reyes held a trans-national marriage. He's American. She's Mexican. She cannot easily visit, though he's trying to get her a green card. So they chose to marry on the border between San Diego and Tijuana. People often come to a fence there to talk through the wire, but authorities occasionally open a gate which lets people touch briefly. And through that gate, the newly married couple embraced. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
