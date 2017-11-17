Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police In New Zealand Pull Over Driver Playing A Bagpipe

Published November 17, 2017 at 6:45 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And come on, I can't be alone here. If a great song comes on the radio in the car, you're going to play air guitar, right? Whitesnake "Here I Go Again" gets me every time. But anyway, in New Zealand, police pulled over a guy and accused him of playing a bagpipe while driving. They swore they saw him moving his fingers around on an instrument. The driver said, no, he was actually just playing air bagpipe. Maybe the police believed him because he left with only a warning. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories