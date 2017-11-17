Police In New Zealand Pull Over Driver Playing A Bagpipe

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And come on, I can't be alone here. If a great song comes on the radio in the car, you're going to play air guitar, right? Whitesnake "Here I Go Again" gets me every time. But anyway, in New Zealand, police pulled over a guy and accused him of playing a bagpipe while driving. They swore they saw him moving his fingers around on an instrument. The driver said, no, he was actually just playing air bagpipe. Maybe the police believed him because he left with only a warning. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.