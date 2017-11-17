Bringing The World Home To You

Election Tie In Bolton, Connecticut, Decided By Coin Toss

Published November 17, 2017 at 6:25 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And we all know democracy can be messy, unless you live in the town of Bolton, Conn. Two candidates running for a seat on the city council got the exact same number of votes in last week's election. Under the town charter, ties can be decided by a coin toss, which is exactly what happened. The Republican Michael Ermita won the toss, beating out Democrat Kim Miller. Ermita said Miller would have done an excellent job, and he wouldn't have been upset at all if she had won instead. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

