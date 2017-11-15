In Myanmar, The Persecution Of the Muslim Minority, The Rohingya, Continues

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with senior government officials in Myanmar about the violent and ongoing persecution of the country's Rohingya minority, which has fueled a massive refugee exodus in recent months. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Maung Zarni, fellow with the Cambodian Documentation Center, specializing in genocide in Buddhist countries, about how the Burmese justify their actions and what it would take to broker a resolution to the current crisis.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.