Keurig CEO Apologizes For Mishandling Decision To Pull Ads From 'Hannity'

Published November 14, 2017 at 1:33 PM EST

Over the weekend, Keurig tweeted it was pulling ads from Sean Hannity’s show after he made controversial comments about Roy Moore, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Keurig’s announcement led to the call for a boycott from conservatives, and the smashing of Keurig coffee machines. Keurig was one of a number of companies that pulled advertising from “Hannity.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi(@AliVelshi).

  • Read more from Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort

