Seeking Owner: Set Of Dentures Left Behind In Voting Booth

Published November 13, 2017 at 6:26 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In Portland, Maine, city officials are searching for the owner of some teeth. Someone left the dentures after voting last week. The city clerk's office has them in a plastic bag ready to be claimed at lost and found. I mean, you can imagine a voter coming into the booth, setting the dentures and other belongings down to really focus on the job at hand - selecting a politician who will actually get something done and be effective and not just be toothless. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
