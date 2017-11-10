Idaho Couple's Chickens Live Well And Prosper

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And, you know, I have always wanted to live on a spaceship. Not like the Millennium Falcon - I don't want to do any fighting - more like the Starship Enterprise, where I could just hang out on a holodeck and wear really angular clothing.

That dream has come true for a flock of chickens in Idaho. A Boise couple needed a bigger coop, so they went all-out and built the chickens a spaceship. It's silver with windows and flashing lights. The chickens seem to really dig it - probably no holodecks, though.

(SOUNDBITE OF "STAR TREK" HOLODECK SOUND EFFECT)

Captain to the bridge.