Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

As It Departs The Skies, How The 747 Changed International Travel

Published November 10, 2017 at 1:52 PM EST
A Boeing model 747, the largest commercial jetliner in the world, flies over the Puget Sound area of western Washington state in October 1969. The 747 jet is accompanied by a Sabre V chase plane, background, to observe certain flight tests. (AP Photo)
A Boeing model 747, the largest commercial jetliner in the world, flies over the Puget Sound area of western Washington state in October 1969. The 747 jet is accompanied by a Sabre V chase plane, background, to observe certain flight tests. (AP Photo)

This week, United made its last flight on a Boeing 747 aircraft. Delta will be retiring the 747 by the end of the year, which means no North American passenger airlines will operate the “Queen of the Sky.”

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Clive Irving, aviation correspondent for The Daily Beast and author of the book “Wide-Body: The Triumph of the 747,” about the end of the 747 era.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.