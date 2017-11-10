Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A New Use For Polytrauma Treatment

Published November 10, 2017 at 1:40 PM EST
Physical therapist Dillon Bomer works with veteran William Geralds in the gym at the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center in San Antonio. (Wendy Rigby/Texas Public Radio)
Physical therapist Dillon Bomer works with veteran William Geralds in the gym at the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center in San Antonio. (Wendy Rigby/Texas Public Radio)

Treating American service members wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan has caused a new military emphasis on polytrauma, a medical term meaning more than one serious injury.

The lessons learned from treating those complex wounds demanded a new model of care that today is helping veterans and active-duty military heal — whether they have seen combat or not. Wendy Rigby (@TPRWendy) from Texas Public Radio has the story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.