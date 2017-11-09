GOP Lawmakers Call On Roy Moore To Step Aside If Sexual Misconduct Allegations True

Top Senate Republicans are calling for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside if allegations published Thursday by The Washington Post are true. The Post spoke with several women who allege that Moore made inappropriate sexual advances when they were teenagers and he was a district attorney in his 30s.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Andrew Yeager (@andsygr), reporter at WBHM in Birmingham, Ala.

