Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hippo Gives Up On A Chance To See What's Outside Zoo's Gates

Published November 6, 2017 at 6:36 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with the story of a female hippopotamus who wanted to see the world - sort of. The young hippo lives at the Ramat Gan Safari in Israel. And one evening after the park had closed, the gate was left open. And she decided to sneak out. Surveillance video showed her walking out of the gate into the wide, open world. But about two minutes later, before security guards could chase her down, she turned around and came back on her own - smart hippo. Trust us. It's a crazy world out here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories