This, That, Or The Other

Published November 3, 2017 at 10:32 AM EDT

Lance Reddick and Paul Rust teamed up for a very glamorous This, That, Or The Other. Can you guess whether each phrase is the name of a TV series on the BBC, a type of flower, or an erotic technique described in the Kama Sutra?

HIGHLIGHTS

Lance Reddick On His Ideal Night In

I'm gonna give you the PG version. My wife and I binge-watching our latest whatever show we're crazy about and ordering in and cuddling on the couch. And I'm gonna give you [PG-]13— we kiss a little bit.

Paul Rust On His Ideal Night In

Mainly stuff with the occult. My wife and I'll get our hands on some sort of goat, get some blood on the floor in certain shapes and make a wish.

Heard On Los Angeles: Famepocalypse Part Two

Corrected: November 6, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
"Rising Damp" is a British sitcom originally produced for ITV, not the BBC.