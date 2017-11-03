Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Real Or Fake Kids' TV Show

Published November 3, 2017 at 10:32 AM EDT

We cashed in on some kids' show syndication money with this quiz, in which our celebri-testants must decide whether descriptions of children's TV shows are real or fake.

HIGHLIGHTS

Linda Cardellini On The Acting Challenges Of The Price Is Right

I lost the black lacquer bedroom set that I pretended to want, even though I already had one at home.

Jeff Garlin On His Own Price Is RightExperience

[Jon Stewart and I] used to go to the Price Is Rightset, which—no one was around, and we'd call each other down and we'd go spin the wheel.

Heard On Los Angeles: Famepocalypse Part Two

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.