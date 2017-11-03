Bringing The World Home To You

An LA World

Published November 3, 2017 at 10:32 AM EDT

Jeff Garlin and Linda Cardellini compete for a spot on our Walk of Fame in this music parody game. We rewrote "A Whole New World" from the movie Aladdinto be about famous Los Angeles landmarks, locations, and businesses.

HIGHLIGHTS

Linda Cardellini On Her First Time On A Studio Lot

It was dirty... I expected it to be fancy. It was not fancy.

Jeff Garlin On His First Time On A Studio Lot

I snuck onto Paramount every day. This was in the '80s. It was a different time.

Heard On Los Angeles: Famepocalypse Part Two

