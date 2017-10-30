Bringing The World Home To You

Mueller's Grand Jury Unseals First Indictments

Published October 30, 2017 at 12:06 PM EDT

The first criminal charges were unsealed Monday in the FBI’s investigation of Russian election interference and the possible involvement of the Trump campaign. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were charged with 12 counts of conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements about undisclosed money that Manafort earned as an overseas lobbyist.

NPR’s Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the developments.

