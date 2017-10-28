Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what shocking revelation will we find when we've gone through those Kennedy archived documents? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: It will have the bombshell revelation that not only were there two shooters, there were also two grassy knolls and two motorcades and two Dallases and two - look, it was the '60s. They were doing a lot of drugs.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: They found a handwritten line surrounded by flecks of orange stuff that said Obama did it. Believe me.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Despite what your uncle's been posting on Facebook, it was not the result of Hillary's private email server.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we will ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Paula Poundstone and Luke Burbank. Thanks to all you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.