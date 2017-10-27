Bringing The World Home To You

LA LA And

Published October 27, 2017 at 10:42 AM EDT

Paul Scheer and D'Arcy Carden finished their trivia triad with a musical quiz designed to make people from New York feel defensive. We rewrote famous songs about Los Angeles to be about things with the initials "L.A."

Heard On Los Angeles: Famepocalypse Part One

HIGHLIGHTS

D'Arcy Carden On The Nature Of Her Feelings About One Direction

I thought it was a Christian band...And then I saw them and it really was like somebody turned the temperature...You're asking a question that I can't answer.

Paul Scheer On How To Spot A Bad Movie

When you go to a sink, fill your hands with water and then put it on your face and then look at yourself, that's a sign of a bad movie. When you can tell most of the actors are wearing wigs — bad movie.

