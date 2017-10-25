A High-Tech Fork Creates A No-Slurping Zone

Bringing The World Home To You

Published October 25, 2017 at 5:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I'm not sure how you eat ramen, but do you ever have a friend say, slurp it, be loud, it's how you do it? Well, the instant ramen company Nissin is taking no chances. They have created a noise-canceling fork. It directs your smartphone to play a masking sound. There's a before-and-after video. Here's normal slurp.

(SOUNDBITE OF NISSIN'S "BEFORE AND AFTER" VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Slurping).

GREENE: Here's with noise cancellation.

(SOUNDBITE OF NISSIN'S "BEFORE AND AFTER" VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Slurping).

(SOUNDBITE OF WHITE NOISE)

GREENE: So that's better? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

