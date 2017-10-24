Bringing The World Home To You

No 'Butts' About It, Calif. Man Wins Recycled Surfboard Contest

Published October 24, 2017 at 6:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Taylor Lane, who won a recycled surfboard contest in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Competition was tough. One of the boards was made of potato sacks, another featured an old bathroom door. But Mr. Lane's winning entry used Styrofoam recovered from fish markets that was decorated with 10,000 cigarette butts. He agrees it's, quote, "visually disgusting but awesome in how gross it is." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
