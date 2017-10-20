Bringing The World Home To You

Milwaukee Race Officials Misjudge Marathon Route

Published October 20, 2017 at 6:21 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you ran the Milwaukee Marathon this past Sunday in really good time, and you thought you might qualify for Boston, think again. Turns out the marathon wasn't really a marathon. The race course came up about a mile short. And Boston race officials say they won't accept the results from Milwaukee. Believe it or not, this happened last year, too, except the course was too long. One runner in Milwaukee told her local TV station she doesn't feel cheated. She says, you've got the medal. You've got the shirt. It's a marathon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
