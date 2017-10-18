Bringing The World Home To You

English Soccer Fan Just Couldn't Take It Anymore

Published October 18, 2017 at 6:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a Chicago Cubs fan and were at Wrigley Field last night, did you want to run on the field and just scream at your team, why? You're down three games to none now to the Dodgers. Well, the other night in England, a Coventry City soccer fan saw his team down, and yeah, he ran out onto the pitch during a play, walked up to his team and berated them. Security removed him after these brief moments when he channeled the angry sports fan in us all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
