Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Follow Your Dreams, Except Maybe This One

Published October 13, 2017 at 5:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A driver in Des Moines got what he always wanted. Police tried to pull the man over on I-80. His car had an expired registration. But he refused to stop and led the officers on a chase. It ended with a police car nudged his vehicle, a maneuver to put him into a tailspin. Once he was stopped, the man told police he led them on that chase because, it was on my bucket list. Hopefully, an arrest for drunk driving was on the list because he got that, too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories