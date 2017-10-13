Follow Your Dreams, Except Maybe This One

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A driver in Des Moines got what he always wanted. Police tried to pull the man over on I-80. His car had an expired registration. But he refused to stop and led the officers on a chase. It ended with a police car nudged his vehicle, a maneuver to put him into a tailspin. Once he was stopped, the man told police he led them on that chase because, it was on my bucket list. Hopefully, an arrest for drunk driving was on the list because he got that, too.