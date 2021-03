Two German artists have just completed a project called “linear,” in which they dragged a large foam pen around the desert. They walked in a 400-mile rectangle through Utah, Colorado and Wyoming — pulling their pen behind them — completing the circuit in three weeks.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber about their project.

[Youtube]

