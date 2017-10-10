Brace Yourself For Three New Belle And Sebastian EPs

The Glaswegian pop band Belle and Sebastian has slowed its output in recent years: Its most recent album, the spryly poppy Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance, came out in early 2015, and that record followed a five-year gap. But a small flood of releases is about to commence, as Belle and Sebastian lets loose with three EPs spread out across three dates: Dec. 8, Jan. 19 and Feb. 26.

Each will bear the title How to Solve Our Human Problems, and to accompany the announcement, Belle and Sebastian is releasing a sweetly lilting new song from the set. "I'll Be Your Pilot" is actually from the second EP, and it finds singer Stuart Murdoch reflecting on parenthood and his young son Denny. With a central metaphor drawn from The Little Prince, it's a chiming little charmer for any freshly minted parent who's trying to figure out what to do with a surge of love and devotion.

How to Solve Our Human Problems comes out Dec. 8 (EP 1), Jan. 19 (EP 2) and Feb. 26 (EP 3) via Matador.

