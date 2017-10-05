Bringing The World Home To You

Thief Targets Martial Arts Gym

Published October 5, 2017 at 5:36 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. So a guy in Rio de Janeiro tried to rob a gym. Maybe not the best target - because how much cash does a gym usually have lying around? But to make matters worse for this thief, it turned out to be a martial arts gym. Surveillance video shows the guy jumping the turnstile, arguing with the receptionist, then jumping back over the turnstile. He's then chased by several students in jiujitsu uniforms. He hasn't been caught yet. And for all we know, he's probably still running. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

