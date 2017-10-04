Bringing The World Home To You

Love At Second Sight

Published October 4, 2017 at 6:06 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Talk about a small world. Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos were born in the same Massachusetts hospital in April of 1990. The two crossed paths in high school, and in a driver's ed class, they noticed a coincidence on their learner's permits. They had the same birthday. Now, more than two decades later, the couple has gotten married. Jessica says it was love at first sight. Technically second if you count the hospital nursery. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
