Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Stolen Wallet Turns Up Inside House Being Renovated

Published October 3, 2017 at 6:48 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Fifty years ago, Dennis Helmer's wallet was stolen until it turned up inside a wall in a house that was under renovation. When Helmer got the call, he told philly.com, his first reaction was, what wallet? He never knew it went missing. It contained his selective service card, and a receipt for his tuition payment and a picture of Helmer with his prom date, which left his wife wondering, why were there so many pictures of girls in my husband's wallet? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories