Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Rural California, A Man And His Truck Help Feed The Hungry

Published October 3, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Jeff England delivers food to Trinity County California’s hungriest and most isolated residents. (Lisa Morehouse/KQED)
Jeff England delivers food to Trinity County California’s hungriest and most isolated residents. (Lisa Morehouse/KQED)

Trinity County in Northern California is one of the state’s most food insecure regions, meaning many people there don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Reporter Lisa Morehouse (@cafoodways) accompanied the county’s food bank director on his 10-hour food delivery route in this isolated region.

This piece was produced in collaboration with the Food & Environment Reporting Network, a nonprofit, investigative news organization.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.