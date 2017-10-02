Trump Responds To Las Vegas Shooting, San Juan Mayor

President Trump is reacting to the mass shooting in Las Vegas today. Over the weekend he lashed out at the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who criticized the government’s efforts to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Trump also said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting his time by reaching out to North Korea.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest in politics from NPR’s Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.