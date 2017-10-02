Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trump Responds To Las Vegas Shooting, San Juan Mayor

Published October 2, 2017 at 1:20 PM EDT

President Trump is reacting to the mass shooting in Las Vegas today. Over the weekend he lashed out at the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who criticized the government’s efforts to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Trump also said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting his time by reaching out to North Korea.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest in politics from NPR’s Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.