Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Talk About Self-Love

Published September 29, 2017 at 5:02 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with the story of an Italian wedding with cake and bridesmaids and just one person. Fitness instructor Laura Mesi married herself in a celebration of self-love and sologamy (ph). Mesi said she had promised friends if she didn't find her soulmate by her 40th birthday, she would do the wedding thing solo. Now this ceremony held no legal weight. On the other hand, no one to bicker with over who has to write the thank-you notes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories