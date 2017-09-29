1 Dead, 2 Injured After Pair Of Rockslides At Yosemite's El Capitan

One man is dead and two people are injured after a pair of spectacular rockslides at Yosemite National Park this week. On Thursday a slab of granite tumbled off the park’s famous climbing destination El Capitan, injuring an elderly man driving nearby. On Wednesday another piece of rock broke off the same site, killing British climber Andrew Foster, 32, and seriously injuring his wife, according to park officials.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Andrea Lankford (@andrea_lankford), a former park ranger at Yosemite, about safety in the park.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.