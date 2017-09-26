Bringing The World Home To You

Ohio Man Signs Up For Wrong 'Birmingham' Race

Published September 26, 2017 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of an unplanned vacation. John Hoopingarner of Ohio got an email announcing a bicycle race in Birmingham, so he signed up, planned his trip to Alabama before realizing this was a bicycle race in Birmingham, England. He told the BBC he decided, why not ride in this other Birmingham? It was his first time in the U.K., and while there, he is also visiting London, Edinburgh. Race organizers said if he wants to come back next year, they will cover the entry fee. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
