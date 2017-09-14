Bringing The World Home To You

Martin Shkreli Back In Jail After Offering To Pay For Hillary Clinton's Hair

Published September 14, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, infamous for price gouging and currently awaiting sentencing for a fraud conviction, has been sent back to jail. Shkreli had his bail revoked after he took to Facebook this week, posting that he would offer $5,000 to anyone able to obtain a hair from Hillary Clinton. Clinton is touring publicly to promote her new book.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about the latest in the Shkreli saga.

