Studies Show Link Between Multiple Sclerosis And Gut Bacteria

Published September 13, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT
An MRI scan of a brain from a person with multiple sclerosis. (National Institutes of Health/Flickr)
An MRI scan of a brain from a person with multiple sclerosis. (National Institutes of Health/Flickr)

Two recent studies have found strong evidence that intestinal bacteria play a role in multiple sclerosis, an incurable autoimmune disease. The studies advance our understanding of how the microbiome is linked to multiple sclerosis and what potential treatments or prevention methods might be developed for the disease.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Sharon Begley (@sxbegle) of our partners at STAT about what the findings mean.

