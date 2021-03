In the last few weeks, storm coverage of Harvey and Irma has been wall-to-wall and reporters have put themselves in the middle of hurricane-force winds and deadly storm surges. Many are asking, what draws the line between doing a public service and needlessly putting oneself at risk?

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks about storm coverage with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

