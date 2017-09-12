Bringing The World Home To You

Escaped Bobcat From Lehigh Valley Zoo Forces Festival Attendees Inside

Published September 12, 2017 at 7:21 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Roles were reversed at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania. Humans attending a beer festival had to be corralled and moved indoors because a bobcat escaped. As the Allentown Morning Call reports, zoo officials believe no one was ever in danger. It's just that noisy humans make it harder to catch a bobcat. Whether Shishka the bobcat thought it would be funny to mess with revelers enjoying craft beer in her space, a zoo official simply said bobcats make their own decisions. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

