End Of DACA Weighs On Nashville Teacher And Her Students

Many of Evelin Salgado’s students at Cane Ridge High School in Nashville are DACA recipients, able to work, drive and enroll in college thanks to the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program.

Salgado is covered by DACA herself. But with the news this week that the Trump administration plans to phase out the program, she says she worries about her future and the future of her students. Julieta Martinelli (@itsjmartinelli) of Nashville Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.